Twitter to roll out its Clubhouse-like Spaces feature soon for all users

Twitter confirmed its global roll out of Spaces for both iOS and Android users, allowing them to start and host conversations.
The micro-blogging platform did not disclose when it plans a global roll out for Spaces, but Reuters had reported that a possible roll out can be as early as next month.
“Right now everyone can listen to Spaces on Twitter for iOS and Android and soon, everyone will be able to start and host conversations,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hindu.
The company said the feature was in the beta testing phase in Android devices earlier this month. Spaces has been available in beta mode in iOS devices in December last year.
Twitter’s move to expand its audio-only chatting feature comes as Clubhouse app gains popularity. Spaces may give Twitter an edge over Clubhouse as the the latter is currently available only in iOS devices.
Twitter’s Spaces are public content - meaning they will appear in followers’ fleets and will also have a shareable public link. The chatroom creator will have control over who can speak and send them DM invites.
Last month, the micro-blogging platform introduced voice DMs feature to its app, allowing users to send voice messages in direct messages.
