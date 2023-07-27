HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E.U. investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition

The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors

July 27, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - BRUSSELS

AP
The E.U. has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over bundling its Teams app with its Office productivity software.

The E.U. has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over bundling its Teams app with its Office productivity software. | Photo Credit: AP

The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition enforcer, said it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.”

The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software.

ALSO READ
Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals

Slack, owned by business software maker Salesforce, alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition — in violation of EU laws — by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite, which includes Word, Excel and Outlook.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Remote communication and collaboration tools like Teams have become indispensable for many businesses in Europe. We must therefore ensure that the markets for these products remain competitive,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust commissioner.

“This is why we are investigating whether Microsoft’s tying of its productivity suites with Teams may be in breach of EU competition rules,” she added.

Microsoft said in a statement that it respected “the European Commission’s work on this case.” It added that it “will continue to cooperate with the commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns.”

Only last week, the German alfaview video conferencing company added its own complaint over Microsoft Teams, arguing that bundling gives the U.S. tech giant an unmatched competitive advantage “that is not justified by performance and that competitors like alfaview cannot match.”

The commission says opening the investigation in no way determines the outcome.

Europe has led the way in ratcheting up scrutiny of Big Tech companies over worries that they have become too dominant. When Brussels has looked into Microsoft’s recent deals, however, the company has prevailed.

The EU approved Microsoft’s plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, after the company offered to automatically license popular Activision titles like “Call of Duty” for cloud gaming platforms.

Microsoft also has won E.U. clearance to buy video game company Zenimax and speech recognition company Nuance.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.