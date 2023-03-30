HamberMenu
Twitter blocks Pakistan government account for viewing in India

Twitter has blocked the Pakistan government account from being viewed in India, after a legal demand

March 30, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Twitter logo at the company headquarters

File photo of the Twitter logo at the company headquarters | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter has blocked the Pakistan government's account from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand, according to a notice on the social media platform on Thursday.

The company's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada, Reuters checks showed.

Twitter as well as India and Pakistan's IT ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

