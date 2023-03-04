HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twitter's revenue, adjusted earnings drop about 40% in December

Twitter reported a drop of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for December 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal

March 04, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Twitter homepage

File photo of the Twitter homepage | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter Inc. reported a drop of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after several advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk took charge of the company on October 27, resulting in a 71% drop in advertising spending on Twitter during December, data from advertising research firm—Standard Media Index showed.

ALSO READ
Twitter will charge users to secure accounts via text message

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk, who warned in November about the possibility of the Twitter going bankrupt, said in December that the company was on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Twitter made its first interest payment in January on a loan that banks provided to help finance billionaire Musk's purchase of the social media company last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.