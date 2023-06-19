Elon Musk confirms Twitter video app for smart TVs

June 19, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Elon Musk confirmed on Sunday that a Twitter video app for smart TVs is “coming,” in response to a user who said they would not be watching long form videos on Twitter.

A podcast-style interview with Musk that was over one and a half hours long was shared on Twitter, prompting the comment from the user.

During an internal presentation, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said that Twitter would be focusing more on video content as well as entertainment-related business partnerships, Reuters reported.

Users who subscribe to the platform’s paid Twitter Blue service can upload much longer videos than non-subscribers. While this first led to an uptick in pirated movies being uploaded on the site, other creators are using Twitter to upload or stream longer video-based offerings.

“Share more content with your followers. Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to ~2 hours long and up to 8GB file size (1080p) (on twitter.com and Twitter for iOS only),” said Twitter’s website about the longer video privileges for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Matt Walsh, a self-styled “theocratic fascist,” promoted his 2022 documentary ‘What is a Woman?’ on Twitter, where it was tweeted by Daily Wire and could be watched by anyone in full. The tweeted documentary, which was criticised for anti-transgender views, had over 180 million views, according to Twitter statistics.