Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino echoes Elon Musk’s “global town square” for Twitter 2.0

June 13, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Twitter’s newly appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday shared her vision for the social media app, echoing owner Elon Musk’s talking points about a “global town square” and an accurate information source.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal and current Twitter CEO praised Musk’s achievements in space exploration and electric vehicle manufacturing. She indicated that Twitter 2.0 would similarly transform “the global town square” - a phrase for Twitter’s position in the world, which Musk frequently uses.

“It’s also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us,” Yaccarino said.

She noted that Twitter would become the “world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.”

In May, however, Musk defended censoring content in Turkey while the country’s presidential elections were taking place.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, you should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.



Enter Twitter 2.0. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

“Let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together,” Yaccarino concluded.

Twitter has been trying to cut its operating costs ever since the 2022 acquisition by Musk. The company’s workforce was brought down to around 1,000 as per reports in early May.

Twitter also refused to pay its bills to Google and Amazon for the cloud platform services the two companies provided, according to tech outlets The Platformer and The Information.

Twitter has further monetised once free features of the platform and app, such as the blue verification tick.

While Yaccarino leads Twitter, Musk said that he would focus on product design and new technology.