GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dell bets on AI PCs, new AI servers with NVIDIA

CEO Michael Dell also stated that AI PCs, which are essentially computers powered by AI chips and run AI models locally without using cloud compute, would be “pretty standard by next year.” 

Published - May 21, 2024 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Dell has unveiled a range of AI PCs powered by Qualcomm processors in an attempt to recover business since the post-pandemic low. 

FILE PHOTO: Dell has unveiled a range of AI PCs powered by Qualcomm processors in an attempt to recover business since the post-pandemic low.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dell has unveiled a range of AI PCs powered by Qualcomm processors at an event in Las Vegas on Monday in an attempt to recover business since the post-pandemic low. The company will also launch a new server to support NVIDIA’s new chips in the second half of the year. 

Called Copilot Plus PCs, the new computers will have built-in AI hardware and support optimised to perform AI-related tasks across the Windows operating system. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series chips with neural processing units or NPUs have been designed especially for processing complex AI tasks. 

Of the five models launched, two are available for pre-order now, while the remaining can be ordered within the upcoming months. 

CEO Michael Dell also stated that AI PCs, which are essentially computers powered by AI chips and run AI models locally without using cloud compute, would be “pretty standard by next year.” 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The announcement was made along with Microsoft’s own to launch these Copilot Plus PCs in a partnership with Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Acer and Asus at their annual Microsoft Build event. 

Microsoft's AI chatbot will 'recall' everything you do on a PC

Dell also launched their AI server which will be compatible with Nvidia’s new line of Blackwell chips. The server offers liquid cooling technology instead of air cooling which drains more compute. 

“Generative AI requires a new type of computing infrastructure – an AI factory that produces intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Dell are providing the world’s industries with a full-stack offering – including computing, networking and software – that drives the copilots, coding assistants, virtual customer service agents and industrial digital twins of the digital enterprise.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.