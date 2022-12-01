  1. EPaper
Apple’s faulty Macbook Butterfly keys costs the company dearly

In July this year, Apple had offered a $50 million settlement that was subject to approval by the judge.

December 01, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Apple logo seen on a Macbook.

A file photo of the Apple logo seen on a Macbook. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple attempted something new with its keyboard about seven years ago. The iPhone maker sold some Macbooks with a new keyboard called Butterfly keys. It shipped those for nearly four years since the time it was launched in 2015. The keyboard was faulty.

The company faced criticism from users as they complained of problems ranging from non-functional keys, repeating keypresses, inconsistent key travel, and several other issues. MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that were shipped with faulty keys were in need of repair.

The problems faced by users were due to faulty design that made the keyboard prone to trapping dust, crumbs and other debris. The Cupertino-based company eventually acknowledged the fault and offered free keyboard replacements. That did not help as the issues persisted even in the new keyboards.

Owners of the new keyboard filed a series of class-action lawsuits in a number of U.S. states alleging that Apple knew from internal testing that the keyboard’s design was faulty, and yet released the product.

Apple attempted to get the lawsuits dismissed but failed. Later a judge certified class actions in seven U.S. states. Earlier this year, the keyboard lawsuit was resolved after a judge approved the company’s proposed payout.

In July, Apple offered $50 million in a settlement that was subject to approval by the judge. According to a report from Macworld, the settlement has been approved.

Owners of MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models that required repairs due to the faulty Butterfly keyboard will now be compensated.

