  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Apple’s latest macOS update causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues on M1/M2 MacBooks

The problem seems to be caused by AWDL, which is used for features like AirDrop and AirPlay.

December 13, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Some M1 and M2 MacBook users have reported connectivity issues

Some M1 and M2 MacBook users have reported connectivity issues | Photo Credit: Apple

Some M1 and M2 MacBook users have reported connectivity issues caused by Apple’s latest macOS updates.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Devices running macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura in M1/M2 Macbooks seem to be affected. Leading to slow internet connections and loss of WiFi connectivity, Meter, a company that manages Wi-Fi installations for businesses, said in a blogpost on Dec 5.

Macbooks use a WiFi interface called AWDL (Apple Wireless Direct Link) for features like AirDrop and AirPlay. Having AWDL on may cause WiFi connection to reset periodically and lead to slow connectivity, devices getting disconnected, and failing to re-join the network, Meter said.

Other wireless vendors like the University of California’s (UCLA) IT team had also reported similar issues in September.

ALSO READ
Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

Meter and other vendors have reported the issue to Apple engineers. They have identified the problem and are working on a fix in an upcoming macOS Ventura beta release.

However, as a temporary fix to the issue, Apple has suggested users turn off the AWDL interface.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.