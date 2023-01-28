HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China’s smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade: Report

In 2022, Vivo retained top spot with a 19.2% market share in China, followed by Apple at 18% and Oppo at 17.5% came third

January 28, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
China’s smartphone sales declined 14% y-o-y in 2022.

China’s smartphone sales declined 14% y-o-y in 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s smartphone sales declined 14% y-o-y in 2022 to reach their lowest level in a decade, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

“The 2022 was also the fifth consecutive year of y-o-y sales declines in China. Macroeconomic headwinds and the impact of COVID-19 led to the sales plunge,” claims Counterpoint Research.

ALSO READ
TSMC defies chip downturn with record Q4; cuts 2023 capex as demand weakens

In Q4 2022, China’s smartphone sales declined 15% y-o-y. Therefore, sales declined y-o-y in double digits in every quarter of 2022.

The sudden relaxing of the COVID-19 policy in December resulted in a surge in cases and led the market to decline 5% q-o-q to record its lowest quarterly sales in the year, the report highlights.

The research firm analysed that since the spring of 2022, many cities in China, were being subjected to COVID-19 restrictions, which negatively impacted consumer sentiment and further delayed smartphone replacements.

In 2022, Vivo retained top spot with a 19.2% market share in China, followed by Apple at 18% and Oppo at 17.5% came third.

Apple declined 3% y-o-y in 2022 but was able to outperform the market to become the number two brand in China for the first time for a full year. It also reached its highest-ever quarterly share, capturing 23.7% of the sales in Q4 2022.

ALSO READ
Oppo to invest $60 million to strengthen its supply chain in India

Honor was the only brand in 2022 to have positive growth at 38% y-o-y. This growth was mainly due to a lower base in 2021, said Counterpoint.

Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi saw y-o-y declines of 23%, 27% and 19% respectively in 2022 as demand dropped amid economic uncertainty.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / business (general) / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.