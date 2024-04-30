Financial Times inks content deal with OpenAI, as Axel Springer SE teams up with Microsoft

April 30, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Financial Times news company announced a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, while Axel Springer SE and Microsoft Corp. also announced a partnership that will cover advertising, AI, content and cloud computing.

More media companies and publications are entering into deals with AI companies, in order to give them access to the high-quality content they need to train large language models while in turn receiving benefits such as generative AI-powered tools and insights for their businesses.

In the case of FT, it will be used to improve ChatGPT with accredited content and contribute its journalism to the models OpenAI is working on, while the two develop AI products and features for FT’s readers.

OpenAI said in its official announcement that FT became a customer of ChatGPT Enterprise earlier this year.

FT Group CEO John Ridding hailed the partnership but highlighted that the company was “committed to human journalism”.

OpenAI also expressed its goal to get involved in journalism.

“Our partnership and ongoing dialogue with the FT is about finding creative and productive ways for AI to empower news organisations and journalists, and enrich the ChatGPT experience with real-time, world-class journalism for millions of people around the world,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

In the case of Axel Springer, the company will adopt Microsoft Advertising as its ad server and include the POLITICO outlet as a part of this initiative. There are also plans to introduce AI-driven chat experiences for readers, extend the use of Azure AI capabilities, and bring more premium content from Business Insider, POLITICO, BILD and WELT to readers.

“This new generation of AI is transforming nearly every aspect of work and life, including how people search for and consume content online. Our expanded partnership with Axel Springer brings together their leadership in digital publishing with the full power of the Microsoft Cloud — including our ad solutions — to build innovative AI-driven experiences and create new opportunity for advertisers and users,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, in the official announcement post.

However, not all media companies believe that AI giants are legally and ethically sourcing content for their products.

OpenAI and its backer Microsoft were sued by The New York Times late last year, with the media company claiming that the two companies infringed copyrights and used its articles to train their AI models.

OpenAI has refuted these allegations and in the past defended the use of public media for innovative purposes.