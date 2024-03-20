March 20, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Square Enix is on a path to reinvigorate and revitalise everything about Final Fantasy VII, which we absolutely want because there are just too many great yesteryear titles that need to return. In 1997, hearts worldwide were shattered when a game dared to execute the unthinkable: the demise of a beloved party member midway through, etching Final Fantasy VII into memory as a truly magical experience. With its ensemble of characters and one of the most iconic villains in gaming history — my personal favourite, Sephiroth — this saga continues to thrill audiences. Following the expansion of the game’s initial act in Remake, Rebirth propels us further into uncharted territory, offering both original enthusiasts and Remake aficionados a fresh narrative trajectory.

Final Fantasy VII takes place in a world where life energy is drained by the evil megacorporation Shinra. This crisis hits quite close to home today. You assume the role of Cloud Strife, who, with the gun-armed Baret, the beautiful fighter Tifa, the ninja Yuffie and the mysterious florist Aerith, form a ragtag group assembled to take down Shinra. After escaping from Midgar, a gigantic industrial city, which was your home for most of Remake, the gang needs to find a way to stop Sephiroth from destroying the planet. And get a lot more help along the way.

The decision by Square Enix to divide this epic into three parts becomes clear as Remake and Rebirth unfold. While occasionally feeling overly extended, the added depth ultimately enhances immersion compared to the original. As a devoted fan of the 1997 masterpiece, if Remake’s depiction of Midgar tugged at your heartstrings, Rebirth’s faithful recreations of iconic locales like Nibelheim and Junon, alongside vast grasslands, will evoke genuine emotion. These lovingly crafted environments breathe new life into cherished memories, enriching the Rebirth experience. Additionally, including fan-favourite characters like Red XIII and the whimsical Cait Sith further enhances the journey.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Publisher: Square Enix Price: ₹4799 on PlayStation 5

The revised narrative structure of Final Fantasy VII proves to be a masterstroke, leveraging established character dynamics while enriching the storyline with new depth and exploration. Though Rebirth inherits some of Remake’s pacing issues, particularly with its side quests, the vibrant world and engaging characters mitigate these shortcomings. However, the true highlight lies in the revamped battle system.

Rebirth exemplifies the potential of a meticulously crafted menu-based combat system. Battles are intense, with formidable monsters and exhilarating boss encounters that demand strategic prowess and effective material utilisation. This magical resource enhances the characters’ abilities. The seamless animations and cinematic flair make combat a spectacle, as characters combine forces and summon powerful entities like Bahamut and Ifrit to unleash devastating attacks.

While accessible to newcomers, experiencing Remake beforehand enriches the Rebirth experience, offering a deeper appreciation for the narrative continuity. For those already acquainted with Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth beckons with the promise of new adventures alongside cherished allies.