Banking, connected devices and gaming apps to dominate holiday season: Cisco survey

December 06, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Nearly 88% Indians are expected to use entertainment apps to stream movies, TV shows, sports and music during the upcoming holiday season including Christmas. 72% expected to use connected devices, noted Cisco Holiday Apps Pulse Survey 2023.

85% Indians expected to use more apps and digital services this holiday season than in previous years.

60% chose gaming apps. 84% went for tools connecting with friends and family. 75% will use retail apps to buy last-minute gifts for their holiday recipes. 75% will utilize banking and insurance apps to make last-minute payments and transfers.

78% will use news and information-based apps. 88% will make use of food delivery services. 73% will use collaboration and productivity tools. 79% is interested in using health and wellbeing apps. 75% want to use hospitality, leisure and travel apps.

72% will use government services apps. 81% choose to use utility apps. 79% want to access healthcare apps.

38% feel news and information apps are required while 29% feel gaming apps.

45% agreed to the fact that if a banking app goes down, it will impact the holiday mood. 44% said if an online retailer’s app or website doesn’t work properly, it is going to make worse for them.

38% concerned about a messaging platform failing. Many admit that a bad digital experience could threaten household harmony.

In case of app failure, 56% will find it harder to enjoy their holiday. 44% said they will vent about the problem to friends. 35% said they will get stressed, angry or anxious. 30% said they will delete an app or digital service that lets them down and never use it again.

Cisco revealed consumers, globally, will be using more apps and digital services this holiday season than ever before with 63% believing digital services are important to have an enjoyable holiday.

53% consumers globally admit that they are worried that if a digital service doesn’t work as, it should, it will have negative implications for their family holiday.

The study has 12,000 respondents globally, including India.