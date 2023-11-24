Amazon Pay users most satisfied followed by Paytm, Google Pay: CMR

November 24, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Average smartphone user is using seven mobile apps weekly in India with digital payments, food delivery, and grocery delivery topping the list of preferred services, finds CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Amazon Pay has most satisfied users (48%), followed by Paytm (35%), Google Pay (33%) and PhonePe (27%), reveals CMR’s Alpha Brands 2023 research. “Consumers prioritized safety, security as well as convenience in choosing their digital wallet.”

Consumers are increasingly turning to mobile apps for their daily needs, seeking a combination of convenience, reliability, and trust in the brands they choose, CMR said.

In the OTT segment, Amazon Prime Video is the clear leader with 65% advocacy, followed by Disney+ Hotstar at a distant second position with 37% advocacy by their viewers.

Amazon Fresh is leading in terms of both satisfaction (36%) and advocacy (60%) among consumers followed by Blinkit with 19% and 53%.

Urban Company has the highest customer satisfaction rate at (38%) and holds the top position in advocacy with 65%.

“Consumers demand a trifecta: credibility, reliability, and convenience in every purchase,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

“The Alpha Brands study illuminates a critical truth: resilient brands are the ones that have nurtured profound emotional connections with their consumers,” he added.

The Alpha Brands have been evaluated on basis of their performance across major components, including brand’s users, key decision makers, NPS score, level of satisfaction and the overall brand trust quotient, the research firm said.

The CMR Alpha Brands 2023 is based on a digital survey covering 3000+ respondents across seven cities of India.