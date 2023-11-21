Price comparison sites, budgeting apps, discount sites playing crucial role: Cisco

November 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The average number of apps being used by people on a daily basis now stands at 34, down from 42 in 2021. The most heavily used apps in 2023 are for entertainment, connecting with friends and family, retail, banking and insurance, and news and information.

62% consumers say that apps and digital services are hugely important in helping them manage their personal finances during the cost-of-living crisis. “Price comparison websites (42%), budgeting apps (42%), voucher and discount sites (40%) are playing a crucial role in helping people to cope with rising financial pressures,” the research found.

The ‘App Generation’ (below 35 years, as Cisco defines) uses 41 apps and digital services each month. 64% only want to use the very best apps and 66% say that their expectations for digital experiences are far higher now than two years ago.

67% are trying to limit the number of apps they use. 93% have encountered a bad digital experience in the last 12 months. They have deleted more than seven apps because of performance issues in last one year.

Similarly, 68% consumers are keen to get rid of app clutter and 62% want to control the number of apps used.

56% consumers report having too many apps can make them feel overwhelmed and impact their wellbeing. 54% have deleted more apps than they have installed in last one year.

73% people feel positive about the prospect of using ‘Super Apps’ which combine multiple digital services into a single app and amongst the Application Generation, this figure soars to 80%.

53% admit that if a Super App failed to perform properly, they would have negative feelings towards all the brands associated with it.

69% feel that application design has improved over the last three years and 67% believe that applications are now more intuitive and responsive.

77% have stopped using or deleted apps as a result of performance issues in last one year and, on average, consumers have deleted more than five apps due to poor digital experience.

64% consumers are now less forgiving of poor digital services than they were a year ago. 55% state that performance issues make them feel that a brand has no respect for their time.

53% want to go back to face-to-face and phone interactions with brands. 70% feel more empowered to find alternative apps than they did 12 months ago.

The Indian context

70% said expectations for digital experiences are far higher now than they were two years ago. 75% want to use the very best apps and digital services.

98% had performance issues using apps over the past 12 months. 69% are less forgiving of poor digital experiences. 63% say performance issues make them feel that a brand has no respect for time.

88% Indians have stopped using or deleted apps due to performance issues over the last 12 months. 69% are more keen to get rid of app clutter. 76% are looking to control or limit the number of apps they are using.

The fifth Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index 2023 included interviews with more than 15,000 consumers in 13 countries in May and June.