Advancement in audio processing technologies to keep an eye on, Jabra says

December 05, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Advancement in audio processing technologies, including noise cancellation and spatial audio, enhancing clarity and immersive experience for users are the technologies to keep an eye on, said Peter Jayaseelan, VP & MD- South Asia and Head- Public Sector (APAC) at Jabra in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu.

“The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought intelligent features in audio and video devices, enabling capabilities such as voice recognition, content recommendation, and automated video editing, enhancing user interactions and personalization,” he added.

According to Jayaseelan, virtual and augmented reality technologies are providing immersive experiences, particularly in gaming, education, and virtual meetings. These converging technologies are shaping the audiovisual industry, delivering innovative and enhanced user experiences.

The audiovisual industry has undergone substantial growth, emerging as a vital element in various sectors, including entertainment, business, and education.

He says that pandemic had a wider impact on this industry encouraging the use of hybrid work arrangements. As per Jabra’s Hybrid Working Way 2023 report, 59% people continue to work remotely. “We must equip our workspaces with right tech tools for seamless collaboration and remain productive.”

Jabra has over 25 years experience in India. It started engaging the contact centre market with its headsets and followed that with office headsets. “We continued to innovate to fulfil customers evolving needs and launched a new series of headsets during covid to meet the hybrid work needs of customers. This has resulted us in gaining a lions share of the enterprise headsets market.”

The Danish audio major has seen surge in demand for pro-grade audio solutions in India. “With growing population of knowledge workers (KW) working in a distributed environment, demand for enterprise and professional grade audio products is increasing,” said Jayaseelan.

The primary drivers are IT and contact center industries, while other sectors such as BFSI, Legal, Accounting & Audit firms are also adopting these solutions, he further added.

Additionally, there’s a growing trend in the deployment of Unified Communications (UC) platforms in sectors like manufacturing, education, healthcare, and government offices. “There is an increasing need for upgrading meeting rooms and we have seen a big uptake in our video solutions.”

On Jabra’s investments in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing in India, Jayaseelan said, “We are actively exploring opportunities to broaden our global footprint. India holds significant importance for Jabra, and we are committed to maintaining focus on driving growth and meeting the diverse requirements of our customers in the region.”

On competition, Jabra said that its products are engineered in Denmark with an extensive history spanning over 150 years in manufacturing medical, consumer, and enterprise-grade products.

“This along with our specialization in audio and video technology, coupled with a deep understanding of high-quality sound across various applications from conversations to music, sets us apart in the competitive landscape.”

We firmly believe that customers recognize the value proposition we offer and are willing to invest in products that not only meet but exceed their expectations, he said.

Jayaseelan concluded, “We strive to provide best-in-class products and will continue to work towards offering premium sound experience for customers across segments.”