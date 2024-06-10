Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple announces ChatGPT integration, Apple Intelligence (AI) tools, iOS upgrades, and enhanced Siri

Between June 10 and 14, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 will bring together developers, creators, tech users, and Apple watchers worldwide to track the company’s latest releases.

Also Read:Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union

While most Apple fans, critics, and watchers are familiar with Apple’s fall event where the premium gadget-maker announces its highly anticipated line-up of new iPhones and their prices, WWDC is also crucial as Apple introduces many of the software upgrades and new features their devices will support in the near future.

During the event, Apple discussed the need for powerful, intuitive, easy-to-use, well-integrated, personalised, and private AI, leading towards “personal intelligence - the next big step for Apple.”

Also Read: Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals