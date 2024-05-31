GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

OpenAI’s ChatGPT to be integrated into Apple’s iPhone: Report

After prospecting OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, Apple has reportedly picked the former to be integrated with the iOS 18

Published - May 31, 2024 02:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software.

FILE PHOTO: Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software, The Information reported.

The deal, which could be worth billions of dollars, will bring OpenAI’s conversational AI products into Apple’s software, the outlet said, citing an unnamed source. 

Apple has had discussions with both Google and OpenAI on using their AI chatbots in the iOS 18, but eventually Altman’s company prevailed. An announcement is expected to be made at Apple’s developer conference, WWDC which will be held between June 10 and 14.

The report also described internal opposition at Apple on using AI chatbots. John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI/ML, reportedly told employees that, “the last thing people needed was another AI chatbot” when asked if the iPhone-maker has plans to create AI-related tools.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple has lagged other Big Tech companies when it comes to developing AI products. 

This deal is a part of OpenAI’s push to prioritise commercial products and generate revenue aside from advancing research in AI with new models and such. 

Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently met with OpenAI’s Altman to discuss concerns over the agreement and how it would conflict Microsoft’s own partnership with the AI firm. 

The report claims that Altman and his supporters plan to change OpenAI’s structure to a for-profit one or a benefit corporation, also known as a B-Corp, which can have additional goals beyond shareholder interest and protect them from shareholder lawsuits if they acted for reasons other than profit-making. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.