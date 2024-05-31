Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software, The Information reported.

The deal, which could be worth billions of dollars, will bring OpenAI’s conversational AI products into Apple’s software, the outlet said, citing an unnamed source.

Apple has had discussions with both Google and OpenAI on using their AI chatbots in the iOS 18, but eventually Altman’s company prevailed. An announcement is expected to be made at Apple’s developer conference, WWDC which will be held between June 10 and 14.

The report also described internal opposition at Apple on using AI chatbots. John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI/ML, reportedly told employees that, “the last thing people needed was another AI chatbot” when asked if the iPhone-maker has plans to create AI-related tools.

Apple has lagged other Big Tech companies when it comes to developing AI products.

This deal is a part of OpenAI’s push to prioritise commercial products and generate revenue aside from advancing research in AI with new models and such.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently met with OpenAI’s Altman to discuss concerns over the agreement and how it would conflict Microsoft’s own partnership with the AI firm.

The report claims that Altman and his supporters plan to change OpenAI’s structure to a for-profit one or a benefit corporation, also known as a B-Corp, which can have additional goals beyond shareholder interest and protect them from shareholder lawsuits if they acted for reasons other than profit-making.