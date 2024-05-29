GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union

Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), featuring key events like the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and detailing what developers can expect throughout the week. 

Updated - May 29, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union.

Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), featuring key events like the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and detailing what developers can expect throughout the week.

The Keynote, starting June 10 at 10.30 pm IST (10 am. PDT) will showcase major updates. Users can watch the event live via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union which will delve deeper into the latest advancements across all Apple operating systems and introduce new tools for developers.

Members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can connect with Apple experts through online labs, consultations, and live forums. These sessions provide guidance on implementing new technologies, adhering to best practices, and enhancing their apps.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Session videos and curated guides will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. The Swift Student Challenge will recognize 50 winners with a special experience at Apple Park, and the Apple Design Awards will highlight excellence in app design. The Apple Developer app will serve as the hub for all WWDC24 content, ensuring developers have access to the latest news, sessions, and activities.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.