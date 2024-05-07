GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apple working on AI chips for data centers

May 07, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Apple is developing its own chip to run artificial intelligence software in data centers.

FILE PHOTO: Apple is developing its own chip to run artificial intelligence software in data centers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is developing its own chip to run artificial intelligence software in data centers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple, which has been falling behind its competitors on AI, has been evading questions about its plans for the technology.

"We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI and we're making significant investments," CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview.

The project, internally codenamed as Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center), aims to leverage Apple's chip design expertise for its server infrastructure, the report said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Project ACDC has been in the works for several years, but it is unknown if or when the project will be unveiled, according to the newspaper.

For Apple's server chip, the component will likely be focused on running AI models, also known as inference, rather than in training AI models, the report said.

 Record breaking Q2 growth in India: Apple

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The company has been closely working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to design and initiate production of such chips, the WSJ said, adding it remains uncertain whether both companies have yielded a definitive result.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.