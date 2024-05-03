 Record breaking Q2 growth in India: Apple

May 03, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Apple witnessed significant growth in India and the country remains a “major focus” said Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook.

“We did grow strong double-digit (in India). And so we were very, very pleased about it.It was a new March quarter revenue record for us. As you know, as I’ve said before, I see it as an incredibly exciting market,” he said in the firm’s Q2 earnings call.

The technology giant posted a Q2 revenue of $90.8 billion, a slide of 4% year-on-year.

‘’In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive,’‘ he said referring to India.

In another India-involved call-out during the Q2 earnings, Cook said, Apple set revenue records in more than a dozen countries and regions. ‘‘These include, among others, March quarter records in Latin America and the Middle East, as well as Canada, India, Spain, and Turkey.’‘

‘’We just opened a couple of stores last year, and we see enormous opportunity there (India). We’re continuing to expand our channels, and also working on the developer ecosystem as well,’‘ he stated.

Cook said the company was pleased to see a rapidly growing base of developers in India. ‘‘And so, we’re working all of the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations, the whole thing. And I just, I could not be more excited and enthusiastic about it,’‘ he expressed.

According to Cook, Apple was also investing in new solar and wind power in the U.S. and Europe, both to power its growing operations and its users’ devices.