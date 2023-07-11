HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple opens store on China's WeChat platform

Apple opened a store on Tencent’s WeChat, which will allow users to buy Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Macs from the store on the social media platform

July 11, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters

Tencent's WeChat said on Tuesday that iPhone maker Apple had opened a store on its social media platform, marking an expansion of the U.S. firm's retail channels in the world's second largest economy.

The announcement by WeChat, China's dominant messaging app which also provides e-commerce, livestreaming, and payment services, said users would be able to buy Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Macs from the store.

Apple and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why Apple wants a retail store in India

The move by Apple comes as Chinese consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms such as WeChat and ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to shop.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Besides its own stores and website, Apple already operates a shop on Alibaba Group's Tmall online marketplace. Apple also tried marketing its products on a livestream in China for the first time in May with an hour-long show.

China's smartphone sales in the first quarter fell 5% year on year, marking the lowest first-quarter sales figure for the country since 2014, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

However, during the quarter Apple recorded a 19.9% share of the Chinese smartphone market - its biggest since 2014 - as it increased sales by 6% year-on-year in a declining market, the research firm said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.