Apple is working on a major update to its iPhone home screen with a focus on AI 

March 26, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Apple is reportedly working on bringing major changes to the device’s home screen as part of its iOS 18 update. While the exact details of the update are yet to surface, one of the expected changes include the ability for iPhone users to place app icons freely on the grid. Making gaps on the screen available for the first time.

Apple expects iOS 18 to be its the biggest update ever with AI at the centre. AI powered features will reportedly be making their way across the operating system. Apple may also include chatbot functionality via Google’s Gemini, according to a Bloomberg report.

Earlier reports indicated that Apple is working on improving Siri along with AI-generated playlists for Apple Music, AI document generation in iWork suite, smarter suggestions in iMessage and more.

The iPhone-maker is expected to announce iOS 18 at its Worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in June along with updates to iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS and visionOS.

The company releases beta versions of its software in June, ahead of public release in fall, when it also announces its annual line-up of iPhones.

Apple is playing catch up with other smartphone makers who have already released a slew of AI-powered features in the latest versions of their operating systems.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also facing increasing pressure from antitrust regulations in the U.S., as well as the EU. Earlier this year, the Apple opened its ecosystem to allow alternative app stores and sideloading of apps on its devices for the first time, following regulatory pressure in the EU.