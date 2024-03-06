GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple’s latest iOS update brings support for third party app store, alternative browser engines in EU

March 06, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple’s latest software update for the iPhone launched support for third-party app stores and alternative browser engines for users in the EU.

The update further brings major updates to the App Store and contactless payments for iPhone users in Europe along with improved security support in iMessage and new emojis.

Several updates, limited to the EU, have been introduced as the U.S. based tech giant looks to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law that looks to remove unfair advantages that tech giants have over businesses and users.

With the update, iPhone users in the EU will be able to download apps from third-party developers outside the official iOS App Store. However, developers looking to take advantage of the change will be required to go through Apple’s approval process and pay Apple a fee of 50 cents per install once the app reaches 1 million downloads annually.

Additionally, users will also be able to download alternative browser engines that are not part of Apple’s WebKit, including Chrome and Firefox. And will allow users to select a default browser of their choice.

Apple will make its API available to developers to utilise the iPhone’s NFC payment chip for contactless payment services besides Apple Pay and Wallet.

Outside the EU, the update brings support for auto-generated transcripts in Podcasts, support for Siri to read incoming messages in supported languages, and over 100 new emojis. Additionally, for iPhone 15 series devices, battery-related information has been enhanced and will show battery charge cycle count, manufacture date, and when the battery was first used.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

