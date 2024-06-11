Apple Intelligence Explained | What it does for you

If you’re Apple, you have to do things differently! While the entire world calls it artificial intelligence, Apple rebranded AI as ‘Apple Intelligence’.

Do not get confused by their intelligence; in a nutshell, Apple Intelligence would more or less do the same thing that any existing AI model is doing: simplifying tasks for you.

What does Apple say about security?

Apple strongly emphasises on security with its products and services, and Apple Intelligence claims to follow the same path. Apple says, with its Intelligence, a huge chunk of computing will happen on-device i.e, your iPhone, Macbook or iPad. And if it’s a complex prompt, Apple silicon servers will do the analysis and return with answers. Apple calls this Private Cloud Compute.

Apple says that independent experts can inspect the code that runs on Apple silicon servers to verify privacy. Private Cloud Compute cryptographically ensures that iPhone, iPad, and Mac do not talk to a server unless its software has been publicly logged for inspection.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

What can Apple Intelligence do for you?

If you’ve used any AI models before, you know the answer. It is like asking your Google Assistant for a weather update or your flight or train schedule. And if you are familiar with ChatGPT, then you know it all.

However, Apple Intelligence can now make Siri do more tasks. With the new updates, Siri now has the ability to simplify and accelerate everyday routines like getting you turn-by-turn directions, playing/pausing songs, planning your schedule, etc. With Apple Intelligence, Siri will be able to take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps.

Similarly, with Apple Intelligence, users can write a blog, draft mails, edit text, proofread content, and get a summary too. Mail will get new labels like ‘priority,’ and will let you reply quickly with smart responses. Also, the summary of a long, boring mail would be instantly generated.

Priority notifications will appear on your Lock screen, as well as a summary - if they are long. You can decide what is important in focus mode. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio, but participants will be notified.

Apple Intelligence will help you with animation, illustration, or sketches inside the Messages app. Users can also create a ‘Genmoji’ using a person’s image.

In Photos, you can search by typing and it also works in videos if you need any exact moment to appear. Like Google’s magic eraser, Apple is bringing a clean-up tool to remove unwanted things in a photo.

Who will get Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is designed for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia and will land in iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later. It is starting with the U.S. market, followed by other regions.

Apple ChatGPT integration

To fulfill its dreams of being a serious AI-infused brand, Apple decided to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and the macOS Sequoia ecosystems. Having said that, Apple also announced that it would work with other LLMs in future.