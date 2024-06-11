Apple integrates ChatGPT in its personal devices, announces Apple Intelligence

Apple on Monday announced Apple Intelligence (AI) across iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make use of generative AI in its personal devices. Suited for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, the AI works on similar lines like ChatGPT.

For Apple Intelligence, the computing will majorly happen on-device and in some cases on private cloud compute if prompts are too heavy for the device. Apple said that the private cloud compute based on silicon servers will not store data.

Apple Intelligence can rewrite, proofread, and summarise Mail, Notes, Pages, and even third-party apps. For rewrite, you can also set the tone of the language as you see fit like casual, personal or professional using Apple Intelligence.

In mails, you can create new labels as priority and Apple Intelligence can help you summarise the long mails for you. It will also help you in sending smart reply.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarisee audio but participants are automatically notified. Apple Intelligence can generate a summary of the call.

With Image Playground, users can create images in three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Image Playground is built into apps including Messages. All images are created on device, added Apple.

With Apple Intelligence, users have an option to create Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos. They can be added inline to messages, or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tapback.

Similarly, it applies to Photos as well where it can help you find images more precisely.

Apple has integrated its voice assistant Siri with Apple Intelligence that will help it to leapfrog in search, and summary in more natural and realistic style.

In an important push, Apple finally decided to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Siri also leverages its features but with user’s consent.

The ChatGPT will be available to Apple’s writing tools. It will be able to generate images as well.

OpenAI won’t store requests.

ChatGPT will come to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year, powered by GPT-4o. Users can access it for free without creating an account, and ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts and access paid features right from these experiences.

Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English.