Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Non-metro buyers dominate sales and demand

October 11, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Amazon on Wednesday claimed that OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple were the most preferred smartphone brands during the ongoing Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2023. “Customer purchased more than 100 OnePlus smartphones every minute in the first 48 hours for the sale which is 2.5 times more than 2022,” it said.

Samsung is driving the premium phone demand with their flagship Galaxy S series growing three times over the last year, added Amazon.

Prime members purchased more than 75 smartphones per second in the first hour of sale during Prime Early Access. 4 out of every 5 smartphones sold in the first 48 hours were 5G ready. 75% phones were purchased by customers from Tier 2 -3 cities.

Customer shopped (35%) for more premium smartwatches in first 48 hours compared to last year. Ten premium active noise cancelling headphones were bought by customers every minute.

Tablets saw a 2x growth in demand with laptops seeing more than 40% increase compared to last year.

Customers shopped for one TV per second with 80% of all orders coming from Tier 2 and 3 towns. 4K TVs were the most preferred. Demand for large screen TVs witnessed 260% y-o-y growth.

Amazon revealed that 9.5 crore customers logged in during the first 48 hours of GIF, 2023. Prime members shopped 18 times more in the first 24 hours of early access against average daily purchase, making it highest ever for the e-commerce portal.

Amazon mentioned that more than 80% customers came from non-metros and around 10 lakh customers got the same-day delivery across India.

Amazon said it witnessed highest ever sign-ups on Amazon Pay UPI in the first 48 hours during the Great Indian Festival 2023. It is growing 37% y-o-y since its launch.

It also said that over 65% of the overall participating sellers hail from tier 2-3 cities and they achieved their highest-ever single day sales during the GIF 2023.

“The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been absolutely remarkable! We are elated to witness the biggest ever opening with record customer visits, and highest number of Prime members shopping during the 24 hours of Prime Early Access. I’m thrilled to share our customer transactions and orders were the highest ever for Amazon, along with highest seller participation, and most product launches from top brands,” said Manish Tiwary, VP & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.