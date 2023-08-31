Amazon working on a generative AI to help small businesses in India

August 31, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Amazon India is developing a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool called SahAI (help/assist) for its business partners to help them with the backend of any particular product. Still in trial stage, this new generative AI is aimed at breaking barriers and helping many new businesses to come on the marketplace, said Amazon during Sambhav summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

The SahAI tool will especially assist the small businesses with content, pictures, product details, summary and other aspects of a product.

Amazon Johri was also showcased at the summit that claims to help the U.S. based e-commerce giant in sorting of fruits and vegetables and a better disposal of the same.

Amazon signed a memorandum with India Post to reach out artisans, makers, businesses in remotest parts of the country in order to bring them on board. India Post announced opening of 1000 Niryat Kendras (export centres). It said that 600 of such export centres are already functional. These export centres act as enabler, provide custom clearances online and expedite the entire process.

Amazon extended its partnership with Indian Railways that is in place since 2019. Now, Amazon intends to run special parcel trains on the dedicated freight corridors of Railways.

Amazon has completed a decade of operations in India. Started with 100 sellers back then, now it has over 12 lakh sellers on the platform. It said that 62% of its businesses is digitised. Amazon has achieved $8 billion cumulative export from India and claims to have generated 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Amazon Web Services (AWB) is going to invest $12.7 billion by 2030 and create job in this sector, informed Amazon India.

There’s going to be an additional $15 billion investment by Amazon India by 2030.