10 held for alleged $100m cryptocurrency theft from celebs, others

In a SIM-swapping attack, criminals can gain control over a SIM - the small computer chip that carries a phone number used to identify a customer on a telecommunication network.

Europol, the European police agency, said on Wednesday it had assisted in the arrest of 10hackers suspected of stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency in "SIM-swapping" attacks that allowed suspects to gain access totheir victims' phones.

"The attacks orchestrated by this criminal gang targetedthousands of victims throughout 2020, including famous internetinfluencers, sport stars, musicians and their families," theagency said in a statement.

The arrests were made after an investigation withcooperation from Britain, the United States, Belgium, Malta andCanada, Europol said.

"This enabled (hackers) to steal money, cryptocurrencies andpersonal information, including contacts synced with onlineaccounts," Europol said in a press statement detailing theoperation.

"They also hijacked social media accounts to post contentand send messages masquerading as the victim."

Europol did not identify the victims or say where thearrests took place. It advised the public not to use servicesthat use text messages to help log in to online accounts, asthese are vulnerable in SIM-swapping attacks, which it said areon the rise.

One of the most notable victims of a SIM-swapping attack inthe past was Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in 2019.