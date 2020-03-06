India requires an exclusive legal framework for cryptocurrencies

Reserve Bank of India’s ban on cryptocurrency had a detrimental impact on the economy as it resulted in the country losing its initial hold on an emerging digital medium of exchange or exposure to a probable asset class of the future, say industry observers.

As per Pavan Duggal, cyberlaw expert and Supreme Court lawyer, after demonetisation, a lot of Indians have put sizeable amount of money in cryptocurrencies, especially in Bitcoins. All those investments vanished once the RBI had banned the medium of exchange, a couple of years ago.

“Many dealt with cryptocurrencies, made losses, closed down shops or shifted their operations to Dubai, China, the U.S., Canada and other favourable cryptocurrency destinations,’’ observed Mr.Duggal.

For instance, a very large exchange in the country saw $265 million worth of crypto transactions over a period of four months in 2018. Multiple dozens of crypto exchanges were active across the country. However, everyone shut shop in 2019, recalled Karan Bharadwaj, CEO, Elatior Tech, a blockchain company based in Benagaluru.

Wednesday’s SC judgement came as a massive relief to all stakeholders and eco-system players in the cryptocurrency economy of the country.

Mr. Bharadwaj said, ``If the regulation for cryptocurrencies move from RBI to SEBI, even then they can restrict usage of cryptocurrencies. Or they will create new regulations for cryptocurrencies. Maybe a new asset class. The future is still unclear.’’

Legal experts were of the opinion that, the earlier decision of RBI was clearly not a well thought out one, it was like pushing India to the medieval ages. But the recent SC judgment might lay the groundwork for setting up the required regulatory frameworks rather than introducing a blanket ban on cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies are emerging as the future. Bitcoin is already the most preferred currency on the Internet as many around the world are frequently using it for various transaction. “So, what we require is a strong and dedicated national policy on cryptocurrency. Through proper legislation, India can take economic advantage of this new asset class,’’ added Mr. Duggal.

“We hope that there will be another surge for cryptocurrencies and therefore, we can resume crypto activities in India. There are strong indicators of a global bull market,’’ noted Mr. Bharadwaj.

According to Krupesh Bhat, founder, LegalDesk.com, a do-it-yourself platform for legal services, just like how investors are now buying gold-backed securities instead of actual gold, cryptocurrencies have become an asset class of their own in other parts of the world and India can’t afford to stay out of this global trend.