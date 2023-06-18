  • Estimated to have emerged around 200-300 million years ago in a common ancestor of all mammals, the Y chromosome has had a unique genetic journey, and embedded within its DNA lies a remarkable tale of evolution. Scientists published the complete genetic sequence of the Y chromosome in 2003.
  • Researchers have discovered of late that the Y chromosome possesses genes that are vital to biological functions, including those linked to ageing and lifespan regulation (recent studies have shed light on an intriguing connection between the human Y chromosome and longevity).
  • In another paper published in the same journal, on June 2, researchers performed an analysis of 29 primate sex chromosomes and suggested that in the last 80 million years, there has been a rapid evolution of the Y chromosome.