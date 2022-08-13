Watch | In conversation with author Savithri Preetha Nair on her biography of scientist Janaki Ammal

A video interview with author Preetha Nair on her new book ‘Chromosome Woman, Nomad Scientist: E.K. Janaki Ammal, a Life 1897-1984’

Edavaleth Kakkat Janaki Ammal was the first Indian woman to be awarded a Ph.D in the botanical sciences. She received the degree from the University of Michigan , in 1931, where she specialised in plant cytology.

This distinction alone must warrant a celebration of her work, but her life and achievements remain largely unknown to us except for a few articles. This, despite the fact that in 1945, Janaki, often referred to as the first Indian woman botanist, co-authored Chromosome Atlas of Cultivated Plants that scientists fall back on to this day.

In the 125th year since she was born, readers can look forward to a well-researched biography of this outstanding woman scientist. Chromosome Woman, Nomad Scientist: E.K. Janaki Ammal, a Life 1897-1984, by Savithri Preetha Nair, 57, will likely be the first expansive archive-based analytical biography of an Asian woman scientist.

