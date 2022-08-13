Books

Watch | In conversation with author Savithri Preetha Nair on her biography of scientist Janaki Ammal

Edavaleth Kakkat Janaki Ammal was the first Indian woman to be awarded a Ph.D in the botanical sciences. She received the degree from the University of Michigan , in 1931, where she specialised in plant cytology.

This distinction alone must warrant a celebration of her work, but her life and achievements remain largely unknown to us except for a few articles. This, despite the fact that in 1945, Janaki, often referred to as the first Indian woman botanist, co-authored  Chromosome Atlas of Cultivated Plants that scientists fall back on to this day.

In the 125th year since she was born, readers can look forward to a well-researched biography of this outstanding woman scientist.  Chromosome Woman, Nomad Scientist: E.K. Janaki Ammal, a Life 1897-1984, by Savithri Preetha Nair, 57, will likely be the first expansive archive-based analytical biography of an Asian woman scientist.

Read the full story here:  Janaki Ammal, the nomad scientist 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
Related Articles
Janaki Ammal, the nomad scientist
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 4:37:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/books/watch-in-conversation-with-author-savithri-preetha-nair-on-her-biography-of-scientist-janaki-ammal/article65764849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY