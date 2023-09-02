HamberMenu
PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off from the Sriharikota space centre to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, known as L-1

September 02, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
ISRO’s PSLV-C57 carrying Aditya-L1 spacecraft at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on September 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission on September 2.

“Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1,” the Prime Minister tweeted on X. “Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

ISRO launched India’s ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, after its successful lunar expedition Chandrayaan 3.

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 a.m. from the Sriharikota spaceport, located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

