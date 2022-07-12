NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space Telescope

AFP July 12, 2022 20:29 IST

"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before"

This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s James Webb Telescope. Photo: nasa.gov/webbfirstimages

NASA on July 12 began releasing the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit. "This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. It's time. #UnfoldTheUniverse with us, and join the global watch party for the first full-color images from the world's most powerful space telescope, @NASAWebb. https://t.co/iLDER3c8k6https://t.co/iLDER3c8k6 — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022 "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."



