NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space Telescope
"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before"
NASA on July 12 began releasing the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.
"This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.
"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.