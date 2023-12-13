GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai professor bags Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm prize

In addition to the prize, Professor Savita Ladage will be awarded £5,000 as well as a medal and a certificate

December 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Professor Savita Ladage bagged the award for her advocacy of the significance of chemical education.

Professor Savita Ladage bagged the award for her advocacy of the significance of chemical education. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Professor Savita Ladage from Mumbai’s Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, received the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm Prize for Education in recognition of her contributions to chemistry education.

Prof. Ladage bagged the award for her advocacy of the significance of chemical education. Her efforts include mentoring chemistry educators and spearheading impactful teacher and student programs that advance chemistry education in the country.

Her accolade places her among a group of past winners in the RSC’s prize portfolio, with 60 individuals from this list later receiving Nobel Prizes for their contributions, including 2022 Nobel Laureate Carolyn Bertozzi and 2019 Nobel laureate John B. Goodenough.

In addition to the prize, Prof. Ladage will be awarded £5,000, along with a medal and a certificate.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the prize, she said, “I feel deeply honoured to receive this prize and recognition in the community of individuals working in the area of chemistry education. I am thankful to the RSC for the same. The award and recognition have motivated me further to continue my work with greater zeal and enthusiasm.”

Acknowledging the critical role of those working in education within the chemical sciences, the Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Dr. Helen Pain, said, “The inspiration, innovation and dedication of those who work in education are fundamental to the progress of the chemical sciences – shaping the future and setting our young people up to tackle the challenges and the opportunities facing our society and our planet. Professor Ladage’s work demonstrates an outstanding commitment to chemistry education, and it is our honour to celebrate their considerable contribution.”

The Excellence in Education Prizes, including the Nyholm Prize, celebrate individuals working in primary, secondary, further education, and higher education, encompassing teachers, technicians, and more.

Related Topics

science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.