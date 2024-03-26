March 26, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent institute of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, will organise Solar Electric Vehicle Championship (SEVC) 2024, in collaboration with Coimbatore Society of Racing Minds, from March 27 t0 31 in Manipal.

The event is organised jointly by the Department of Aeronautical and Automobile Engineering and Department of Mechatronics of MIT, and marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable mobility solutions.

SEVC 2024 will serve as a platform for engineering enthusiasts, innovators, and students from across India to demonstrate their skill in designing and constructing solar powered electric vehicles. Of the 31 teams that registered for the event, 14 have qualified for the final dynamic round.

MIT Director Cdr. Anil Rana said, “This event reflects our institution’s dedication to foster innovation and sustainability. Through the creative endeavours of the participants, we aim to catalyse progress towards a greener and more environmentally conscious future.“