Kerala joins list of renewable energy-rich States

February 15, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

With its eyes firmly fixed on renewable energy transition and being fully green-powered by 2040 Kerala has joined the energy elite club of renewable energy-rich States in the country a fortnight ago, generating more than 1,000 MW of solar and wind energy. There are now seven States on the list of renewable energy-rich States, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sources said on Thursday that being recognised by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) as renewable energy-rich State brings with it advantages like permission to buy additional electricity from the national pool. Along with solar and wind energy generation, Kerala has also added between 250 and 300 MW of power generation from small hyrdoelectric projects (below 25 MW capacity) after 2019.

According to MNRE data for the period up to January 31, 2024, Kerala has 276.52 MW under small hydro and 62.50 MW under wind. Large hydroelectric projects account for 1,864 MW, taking up the total capacity from renewables, including other sources, to 3,065 MW.

By 2040

The achievements in renewable energy generation and plans to develop the first hydrogen-based energy plant (1,000 KW) on the premises of Cochin International Airport by 2025 underscores the State’s focus on becoming 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2040 and to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050. At present, the State’s internal power generation meets only 30 to 35% of its energy requirement and the gap is bridged through imports, mostly sourced from coal-based facilities.

Power demand goes up

According to recent studies, power demand in Kerala has grown at the compounded rate of 3% annually and the power requirement in 2040 will be 40,446 million units, excluding additional requirements to be raised through e-cooking penetration and electric vehicle charging.

According to a recent study by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, Bengaluru, while the business as usual demand for power will be 40,446 million units by 2040, electric vehicles and induction cooktops will further push up power demand to 42,147 million units. Providing for transmission and distribution losses, the final energy requirement will be 45,519 million units by 2040.