The price of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala corset look? Guts, lungs, heart

Kim Kardashian has served up controversial Met Gala looks for over a decade. Every year, her waist seems to shrink further in ever tightening corsets. Her outfit by Maison Margiela Artisanal for the Met Gala 2024 was no exception. At this event, though, the corsetry was so extreme that viewers seemed more concerned by Kardashian's seeming inability to breathe, rather than stunned by her fashion statement.

While Kim has long championed "waist training" – wearing high-compression elastic girdle around the midsection for long periods of time to "train" the body into a more hourglass shape – this recent look highlights a controversial fashion practice: tight-lacing.

Tight lacing is extreme corset cinching. It has raised concerns among medical professionals since at least 1793. Those desperate to achieve a "perfect" hourglass figure haven't been put off by potential health risks, however. Cathy Jung holds the Guinness World Record for the smallest waist, which measured only 38.1cm in her corset. Kim Kardashian's Met Gala waist can't be too far behind.

But a tiny waist can come at a terrible price – what happens to the internal anatomy when subjected to such extreme compression?

Lungs

One of the most immediate effects of wearing a tightly laced corset is the restriction placed on the lungs and diaphragm. The corset compresses the lower rib cage, limiting the expansion of the lungs. This reduces the volume of air that can be inhaled in a single breath leading to shallower breathing, shortness of breath and decreased oxygen intake, which may cause dizziness, fainting and overall fatigue.

Cardiovascular system

The heart and blood vessels are also impacted by corset wearing. Tight lacing increases pressure inside the abdomen, which can compress the inferior vena cava — the large vein that carries blood back to the heart. This can reduce the flow of blood returning to the heart and, over time, can increase heart rate and blood pressure as the heart works harder to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. In 2020, a case report of lower limb ischaemia – a condition in which blood flow is restricted or reduced in a part of the body – was reported in a 51-year-old woman who had been wearing a waist trainer.

Guts

Tight lacing has many effects on the digestive tract. The compression of the abdomen can displace the stomach, intestines and liver. This leads to slowed or disrupted digestion. Corset wearers may experience symptoms such as acid reflux, where stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus causing heartburn and discomfort. An 1889 article, written during a period when more women wore corsets, described how the altered position of the intestines can lead to chronic constipation and – although some users report that waist binders have helped their digestive issues – doctors continue to warn that mid-section compression garments can lead to constipation.

Bones and muscles

The prolonged use of corsets can also lead to musculoskeletal changes. The corset can act like an external skeleton, restricting the natural movement of the torso and hips, which could explain Kardashian's difficulty walking during her time on the Met Gala red carpet. Over time, this can lead to weakened back muscles and a reliance on the corset for postural support. Additionally, it can alter the natural curvature of the spine and potentially lead to chronic back pain and posture issues. The skeletal ribcage of a lifelong corset wearer, held at the Royal College of Surgeons museum, demonstrates a distorted shape.

Benefits of corset-wearing

Tight lacing is an extreme example of corseting that does not provide any benefit to the human body. However, there are instances when wearing a corset may even be recommended by a health practitioner.

Post birth, some women experience diastasis recti, a separation of muscles in the abdomen. Studies have shown that wearing an abdominal corset can aid recovery. It's also been suggested that corsets can help the short-term treatment of lower back pain.

Beyond the physical health risks, wearing a corset like Kardashian can be detrimental to mental health. The desire to attain an exaggerated hourglass figure can perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards and lead to issues with body image.

While the aesthetic appeal of corsets continues to make them a popular choice for high fashion statements, in everyday life it is important to weigh any cosmetic benefits against the potential health risks. The effects of wearing corsets on organ function and overall health can be significant. While occasional wear is unlikely to cause severe long-term consequences, frequent use of tightly laced corsets can lead to a host of medical issues – and potentially even death.

Fashion trends will continue to evolve, and with them, the choices we make about our bodies and health. Style, however, should never come at the cost of wellbeing.

