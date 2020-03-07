Finally, India shares two SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences

India has finally shared two whole genome sequence data of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

The two sequences were shared by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology. This news comes after The Hindu reported on March 4 that India has not shared any genome sequence data with the GISAID.

“We shared the two sequences with GISAID on March 5 evening,” said Priya Abraham, Director of NIV. “We had shared the sequences with GenBank [a public database] about two weeks ago.” However, the GenBank website mentions that whole genome sequences of two oronasopharynx (mouth, nose, throat) samples collected on January 27 and January 31 from two COVID-19 patients in Kerala were deposited in GenBank only on March 6.

The accession number of the two sequences is MT012098 (collected on January 27) and MT050493 (collected on January 31).

The two sequences were shared by Varsha Potdar and others from NIV. Dr. Potdar heads the Influenza Group and her “major interest is molecular epidemiology of influenza and other respiratory viruses”.

In a tweet on March 6 evening, Newstrain said it has “updated” the database with “two SARS-CoV-2 sequences from Kerala sampled at the end of January”. It added: “These sequences do not link very closely to other sequences in the tree.”

First cases

The three adults in Kerala who were found to be infected with the novel virus had returned from Wuhan. The first COVID-19 patient in India, a medical student who had returned from Wuhan, was laboratory confirmed by NIV on January 30. Two more adults from Kerala were laboratory confirmed by NIV within a couple of days.

Different from others

At this point, it is not clear why the sequences appear to differ from the rest in the phylogenetic tree. A virologist who did not want to be named said that it could possibly be due to sequencing errors.

“NIV should rule out sequencing errors or contact Chinese CDC to find out if these sequences are linked to other sequences in Wuhan and not deposited in GISAID,” says Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance.

Referring to the Indian genome sequences not closely linked to other sequences in the tree, Dr Chitra Pattabiraman from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru says: “There are at least two possibilities — sequences could reflect the variations of the virus in China or they could be errors in sequencing, which can be corrected over time. The former is more likely and this can be resolved by adding more sequences.”

Why study genomes

Studying viral genome sequences immensely helps in epidemiological investigations. “Sequencing the genome of novel coronavirus will help us to know where the virus came from and how the virus has spread. For instance, by sequencing the genome of the virus isolated from an Indian patient, it will become possible to know if the virus had come from China or any other country,” Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University, Sonepat, Haryana, and the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences had earlier told The Hindu.

So far, 26 countries, including India, have shared 178 SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences with the GISAID. At 70, China has shared the highest number of sequences.

The other countries that have shared higher number of sequences are the U.S. (22), Australia and Japan (10 each), and Singapore and South Korea (eight each). Nepal, Vietnam and Cambodia have also shared one sequence each.