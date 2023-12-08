HamberMenu
Package - in 6 stories
Telecom Italia optical fibre cables at a telephone exchange in Rome, Italy, December 20, 2013.
Premium

What are fibre optic cables and how do they work? | Explained

Gayathry R.,Sebabrata Mukherjee
An artist’s impression of a GPS-IIR satellite in orbit.
Premium

How does GPS work? | Explained

Vasudevan Mukunth
Representative photo of batteries of different brands.
Premium

How does an electric battery work and what are the different types? | Explained

Vasudevan Mukunth
Representative photo of part of an electricity transmission network.
Premium

How is electricity transmitted? | Explained

Vasudevan Mukunth
Representative photo showing a SIM card.
Premium

How do SIM cards work? | Explained

Vasudevan Mukunth
Workers busy making copies at a photocopy shop in Chennai., February 25, 2012. Representative photo.
Premium

What is photocopying and how does it work? | Explained

Vasudevan Mukunth

Building Blocks

December 08, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representative photo of a stack of small bricks assembled in a structure.

Representative photo of a stack of small bricks assembled in a structure. | Photo Credit: Karl Abuid/Unsplash

‘Building Blocks’ is a series of articles that will explain how objects, utilities, and technologies that we commonly use and are familiar with are devised and work. Have an idea or a request? Write to srinivasan.vr@thehindu.co.in.

Related Topics

technology (general) / research

