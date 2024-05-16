Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Penguins
1 / 5 | What is a group of penguins in the water called?
- Raft
- Waddle
- Flock
- Shoal
A group of penguins in the water is called a raft but on land they’re called a waddle.Next
2 / 5 | This penguin species can grow upto 120 cm. Which species is it?
- Gentoo penguins
- Adelie penguins
- Macaroni penguins
- Emperor penguins
Emperors are the biggest of the 18 species of penguin found today, and one of the largest of all birds. They are approximately 120cm tall (about the height of a six year old child) and weigh in at around 40 kg.Next
3 / 5 | What are the main predators of penguins in the ocean?
- Polar bears
- Arctic foxes
- Killer whales
- Sharks
A healthy adult penguin on land has no natural predators, though eggs and chicks are eaten by other birds. However, in water, penguins are hunted by leopard seals and killer whales.Next
4 / 5 | How do penguins typically incubate their eggs?
- By laying them in nests made of seaweed
- By carrying them in a pouch on their bellies
- By balancing them on their feet and covering them with a flap of skin
- By burying them in the snow
Emperor and king penguins build no nests. They stand upright while incubating a single egg on the tops of their feet under a loose fold of abdominal.Next
5 / 5 | Which of the following is a threat to penguin populations?
- Overfishing of their prey
- Climate change leading to habitat loss
- Pollution
- All of the above
Overfishing, invasive species and climate change pose major threats to penguins around the world.Next
YOUR SCORE
