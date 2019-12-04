Interactive: How many satellites has India launched?

Cartosat-3, which was placed in orbit successfully last Wednesday, is India's 31st earth observation satellite.

From the experimental satellite Aryabhatta launched in 1975, to Cartosat-3 in 2019, India's space odyssey has spanned 44 years and over 100 satellites.

The below slideshow highlights India's space launches over the years.

Most of India's satellites are used for communication and earth observation. Together, they make up 62% of the country's constellation of satellites.

India's first earth observation satellite was Bhaskara-I, an experimental remote sensor which was placed in orbit in 1979. It consisted of two television cameras which gathered data on hydrology and forestry.

In contrast, one of Cartosat-3’s cameras offers a ground resolution of 25 cm -- this means it can pick up an object of a minimum of that size from a height of around 500 km.

According to ISRO, "The imageries from [Cartosat series] satellites are useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, infrastructure planning, coastal land use and regulation, utility management such as monitoring road networks, water grids or distribution, creation of land use maps, among others".

The IRNSS-1A was India's first navigation satellite, launched in 2013. Since then, seven more have been placed in orbit.

In 2016, ISRO launched eight satellites, the highest till then. It repeated the feat in 2017, and in 2018, it launched a record nine satellites (this included a student-made satellite). The year 2019 has seen six launches.

India has a high success rate in launching satellites -- nearly 90% of India's satellites are successfully placed in orbit. Due to this track record, several foreign satellites have piggbacked on PSLV, dubbed ISRO's workhorse. For instance, the latest launch had 13 small satellites of two U.S. customers.

The Cartosat-3 launch was also a milestone for PSLV -- it was the vehicle's 50th launch mission. Since it was first launched in 1993, it has been successful in 48 out of 50 launches, a success rate of 96%.

The latest launch was in PSLV's 'XL' configuration, which employs strap-on boosters for more power.