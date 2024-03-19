GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayapura-based BLDE team gets patent for artificial leg

The Intellectual property certificate was issued to a team of two doctors and an engineer

March 19, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of people trying on artificial limbs.

A representational photo of people trying on artificial limbs. | Photo Credit: File photo

India Patent Office has granted a patent to scientists at the BLDE deemed-to-be-university’s B.M. Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Center in Vijayapura for their invention of a ‘Novel Foldable Artificial Leg’.

The Intellectual property certificate was issued to a team of two doctors and an engineer. The team comprises Ishwara Bagoji, director of district disability and rehabilitation centre and professor of anatomy, Girish Khodnapur of orthopaedics, and engineer K. C. Mohanty.

In the field of artificial limbs, the new foldable artificial leg is the first tool with locking and unlocking technology. The final product was showcased in 2020.

Chancellor of the university and Minister M.B. Patil, pro-chancellor Y.M. Jayaraja, Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol, Registrar Raghavendra Kulkarni, and Principal Aravinda Patil congratulated the team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.