Karnataka govt. urged to establish genetic laboratories to identify animals in conflict 

March 09, 2024 - MYSURU

The State government has been urged to establish genetic laboratories given the increase in human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka and the imperatives of mitigating them.

Though animals in conflict like leopards and tigers are routinely captured, there is no significant decline in the conflict numbers. Hence, there is a perception that in some situations the animal in conflict may not have been captured and could be different from those identified on the basis of camera trap images.

Because of the increase in conflicts involving leopards and tigers, Dr. Sanjay Gubbi, a wildlife scientist, has urged the State government to establish genetic laboratories so that the exact animal involved in conflict could be identified through DNA samples and captured.

In a letter to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Dr. Gubbi has pointed out that though leopards and tigers captured from conflict areas have been shifted to rescue centres, the number of conflicts per se has not declined. In some cases, human deaths have not declined despite capture of several animals, said Dr. Gubbi.

Citing the example of Hebbur in Tumakur district, Dr. Gubbi pointed out that there were 6 human deaths in the place in 2020. Similarly, there are recurring incidents of leopard attacks on humans in T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, he added.

Though identification of animals based on camera trap images is a good procedure, there could be instances in which the animal responsible for human death or injury could be different from the one captured on camera traps near the incident spot, said Dr. Gubbi.

Though along with camera trap pictures, DNA samples like hair strands, saliva, scat etc. are also collected at present, they are sent to the laboratory at Dehradun or Hyderabad for analysis. The results take several weeks and during the interim period, conflict may increase or the wrong animal may have been captured, pointed out Dr. Gubbi.

He said establishing genetic laboratories under the Karnataka Forest Department either in Bengaluru or Mysuru or opting for collaboration with such laboratories in Karnataka like the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Hebbal, Bengaluru, will help fetch the results early and obviate the need to wait for weeks.

The results should be used to compare genetic samples collected from human death or injuries and compare them with captured animals to ascertain and identify the problematic animal, said Dr. Gubbi. He pointed out that this would not only reduce the number of animals or wrong animals captured but also ensure human safety and reiterated his plea with the Government to establish genetic laboratories in the State.