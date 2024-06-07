The Science Quiz: Know your gut beyond digestion

Question 1

Gut dysbiosis is a term used to describe an imbalance in the gut microbiome. Which chronic disease has been strongly associated with gut dysbiosis and systemic inflammation?

Question 2

The gut-brain axis is a complex communication network between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. ______ is the neurotransmitter, often referred to as the “happy hormone,” predominantly produced in the gut.

Question 3

Certain gut bacteria are capable of producing vitamins that are essential for the host’s health. Which vitamin, crucial for blood clotting, is predominantly synthesized by gut bacteria?

Question 4

What is the term for the method of transferring gut microbiota from a healthy donor to a patient to restore healthy gut flora, commonly used to treat recurrent infections?

Question 5

A specific type of fiber, often found in foods like onions, garlic, and bananas, is known to feed beneficial gut bacteria. What is the term for this type of fiber?