Watch | What is PPE?

Personal protective equipment or PPE is crucial to keep healthcare workers on the COVID-19 pandemic's frontline safe. PPE works as a barrier between an individual’s skin, mouth, nose, or eyes and viral and bacterial infections.

PPE consists of garments placed to protect health care workers or any other persons from getting infected. These usually consist of standard precautions: gloves, mask, gown.

For airborne infections, PPE will include: Face protection, goggles and mask or faceshield, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, rubber boots. In the context of COVID-19, PPE includes: Gloves, Medical masks, Respirators, Eye protection, Gowns, Aprons, Boots or closed-toe work shoes.

SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted between people through close contact and droplets. Those who are in close contact with a COVID-19 patient or who care for patients are most at risk of infection.

But the lack of PPE is currently a global concern. The current global stockpile of PPE is insufficient. The supply of gowns and goggles is soon expected to reduce as well. The capacity to expand PPE production is limited and the current demand for respirators and masks cannot be met. Especially if the widespread, inappropriate use of PPE continues. Those who don’t work in a health care setting are currently not advised to use PPE.