India caps prices of sanitisers, surgical masks

Retail prices of hand sanitisers have been capped at ₹100 for a 200 ml bottle, a notification by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Friday. The prices of surgical masks (3 ply) and non-woven masks also were capped at ₹10 and ₹8 respectively. The notification would remain in force until the June 30.
Coronavirus | Want N95 mask? Get doctor’s prescription | When do you need to wear a mask?
Masks and hand sanitisers were declared as essential commodities due to shortage in the wake of the covid19 outbreak.
Also read | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Helpline numbers
That order didn't specify an upper limit to the prices.
With fears of contracting the virus escalating since March, stores across India saw a massive demand and consequently a shortage of stocks in hand sanitisers and masks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.