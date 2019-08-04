Chandrayaan-2 clicks first image of Earth

The Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted on August 4, the first picture image of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander. The picture was taken using the LI4 camera on August 3, 2019 around 11:00 p.m. IST.

ISRO website also shared a few pictures taken from a height of 2450km, 3200km, 4100km, 4700 km and 5000km above Earth.

#ISRO

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

On August 2 afternoon, Chandrayaan 2 was given its fourth orbit raise as scheduled. With this the spacecraft goes around Earth in an elliptical orbit of 277 km x 89,472 km. "All its parameters are normal," Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

It will continue orbiting Earth until August 14. Meanwhile it will undergo its final orbit manoeuvre on August 6 between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Chandrayaan-2 is slated to arrive at the Moon on August 20 and undergo another round of orbit adjustments.“On the landing day, we are going to experience 15 minutes of terror to ensure a safe landing of the Lander-Rover duo near the South Pole,” Mr. Sivan told The Hindu. “This is because executing a soft-landing is new to us and everything should go as per plan and be perfect.”

Chandrayaan- 2 was launched on July 22 at 2.43 p.m.after the launch scheduled for July 15 was called off just an hour before the rocket take-off, due to what ISRO said a technical snag.