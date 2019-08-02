Chandrayaan 2 successfully undergoes fourth orbit raising manoeuvre

Lunar lander spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 was given its fourth orbit raise on August 2 afternoon as scheduled.

With this the spacecraft goes around Earth in an elliptical orbit of 277 km x 89,472 km — having risen by over 17,000 km at the far end. "All its parameters are normal," Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

It will continue orbiting Earth until August 14. Meanwhile it will undergo its final orbit manoeuvre on August 6.

Engineers handling the spacecraft from ISTRAC in Bengaluru raised the orbit as planned at 3.52 p.m. by firing the propulsion system on board the spacecraft for nearly 11 minutes.