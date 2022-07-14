Will climate change affect India’s solar and wind energy production? | In Focus podcast

Dr. Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay speaks to us on how climate change is affecting the production of alternate sources of energy, and how the industry can handle this crisis properly.

Dr. Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay speaks to us on how climate change is affecting the production of alternate sources of energy, and how the industry can handle this crisis properly.

A recent study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Pune, and Center for Prototype Climate Modeling, New York University, Abu Dhabi showed that climate change will likely impact efficiencies of solar and wind energy production – that is, the very tools we might depend on to combat climate change, may be affected by climate change in the interim!

The study came to the conclusion that some parts of India, especially the West and Northwest where large pools of wind energy farms are currently located, may see diminishing wind speeds. Also, solar radiation, which aids solar energy output, may diminish across almost all of India, save for some pockets. This means that the industry has to look at increasing efficiencies of wind and solar power technologies for better energy capture. Fortunately, we do have time on hand, for, the study has looked at data models for the next 50 years. If we do not act, though, our promise to the world of going net zero emissions by 2070 may be under threat.

Guest: Dr. Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, Scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and one of the authors of the study.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

